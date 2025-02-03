First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert on Thursday for wintry mix and icy conditions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our Threat Tracker is now highlighting Thursday with a Yellow Alert for a wintry mix. We need to keep an eye on a storm system that will bring a round of moisture to the Rochester region along with some milder air during the day on Thursday.

As temperatures warm up, we are likely to see a wide range of precipitation types from snow to sleet, freezing rain to plain rain. This wintry combo may bring icy conditions to parts of the region on Thursday.

For the rest of the day on Monday, we will see some rain showers develop with briefly milder weather in the 40s. A cold front on Monday night will bring colder weather and a little snow overnight with leftover lake flakes at times on Tuesday.

Snow amounts will be around an inch. It will turn much colder with temperatures falling into the low 20s on Tuesday and staying cold on Wednesday. This cold weather is what will help some of the icy conditions to develop on Thursday before temps climb above 32 degrees in the afternoon.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest update on the icy weather later in the week.