First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Thursday for local squalls and strong winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y.-Cloudy and cold weather with some areas of light snow. Snow showers will increase Wednesday night with a squall possible first thing Thursday morning as a strong front crosses the region. Areas of snow and wind will continue at times through the day. A Yellow Alert is up for Thursday for these wintry conditions.

Snow showers are likely through Thursday into Thursday night with some heavier lake effect snow possible later in the afternoon and early evening. We need to keep a close eye on that Thursday evening commute weather with some wind-blown snow possible across metro Rochester. Snow totals will average one to three inches in the Finger Lakes with three to six inches for much of far Western New York, the Rochester metro, and Wayne County.

Along with the snow, another issue on Thursday will be strong gusty winds. The wind will cause blowing and drifting snow and more difficult road conditions through the day. The feel like wind chill will also drop into the teens and single digits so make sure you bundle up.

Some mid-winter conditions will sweep through Rochester on Thursday and the exact timing and placement of lake effect snow will need to be monitored closely. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the storm totals, wind forecast, and travel impacts during Thursday.