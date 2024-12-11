First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Thursday for localized lake effect snow and gusty winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The First Alert Weather Team has scheduled a Yellow Alert for Thursday. This is for locally heavy lake-effect snow and gusty winds. Snow will begin to develop Wednesday night, and become organized through the overnight. The heaviest snow and biggest impacts will be felt in southern Genesee County and Wyoming County, but parts of the Finger Lakes will also see some lake snow from this Lake Erie band. The band may briefly clip Monroe County just before the Thursday morning commute, creating slick roads. In addition to the local snow, everybody will deal with gusty winds and much colder air in addition to the local snow.

Download the First Alert Weather app for the latest updates and radar.