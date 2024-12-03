First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Thursday for snow and wind

Breezy and cold weather into Wednesday with generally fair weather and just a few flurries. Snow showers will increase into Wednesday night as a strong cold front approaches the region. This front will bring some gusty winds and areas of snow into Thursday. For that reason, a Yellow Alert is up for that day.

Wintry weather could cause some issues for travel on Thursday as a few inches of snow are likely with locally more near Lake Ontario. At times the snow may be heavy in some squalls. With the snow we will have to deal with gusty winds 30-40mph. This will create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The wind and cold temperatures may drop the feel like wind chill into the single digits Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on snow amounts and wind forecasts.