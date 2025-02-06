Yellow Alert Weather: Snow, sleet, and ice on Thursday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re under a Yellow Alert until 10 a.m. on Thursday for a combination of wet snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

Amounts will not be a lot, but just enough for slick roads through the morning commute. Expect a slushy coating to an inch of slippery wet snow with some sleet and ice mixed in. The wintry mix will end around 10 a.m. and temperatures will climb above freezing into the afternoon with rapidly improving weather.

Later on Thursday afternoon into tonight, it will turn windy with gusts 30-40 mph. A cold front will arrive overnight with snow showers and much colder weather returning for Friday with a few local lake flakes near Lake Ontario, especially into northeast Wayne County.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a decent snow-maker is possible heading into Saturday night and Sunday morning. This storm has the potential to bring widespread plowable snow to the region. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the icy weather now and the snow threat over the weekend.