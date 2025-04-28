First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Tuesday for rounds of strong to severe storms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a beautiful Monday with sunshine and mild weather, a Yellow Alert Tuesday as the skies will turn stormy on Tuesday afternoon and evening. We are tracking a potent system that will fire up some storms as it moves in to very warm weather in our region as temps climb to around 80. At this time it appears we will see a few rounds of thunder instead of one solid line of storms. This will mean more of the day will be unsettled but also help to keep the storms more strong than severe. Storms are most likely in the mid afternoon and early evening timeframe and may contain damaging wind gusts, hail, and even an isolated tornado.

There is still some uncertainty to the exact timing and placement. Tuesday weather will be an evolving story during the day as we will have to see how things develop and strengthen across the region. From past history this pattern favors less severe west of Rochester with the stronger storms in the Finger Lakes region. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates and use the News 10NBC First Alert Weather App.