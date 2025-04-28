First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Tuesday for severe thunderstorm threat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a beautiful Monday with sunshine and mild weather skies look to turn stormy Tuesday. Yellow Alert Tuesday is a heads up to keep an eye to the sky as storms look likely. It will be a warm day with temps near 80 and some nice weather for much of the morning. As we head into Tuesday afternoon local severe storms may develop. These storms will be capable of strong wind gusts with tree damage and power outages. Other threats from these storms will be large hail and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Intense lightning and very heavy rains are also possible.

Warm and humid air will be in place and when the cold front arrives on Tuesday storms will develop. This is a complicated weather situation where we may see two rounds of storms or just one single line. If we have multiple rounds of thunder the big severe threat will be lower. If we see one line of storms later in the afternoon then the severe chances will be greater. The greatest risk for severe weather will be just east and south of Rochester. This will be a developing weather situation as Tuesday goes on so will need to watch closely.

Make sure you use the News10NBC Weather App while outdoors Tuesday for live updates and radar data and stay tuned to the TV for updates Monday night and Tuesday morning.