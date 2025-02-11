First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Wednesday evening for some snow & ice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our weather remains fairly quiet Tuesday night and into the first half of Wednesday, with nothing more than a few light flurries or spotty light freezing drizzle. No issues for the Wednesday morning commute, but some snow will be developing just in time for the evening commute. A Yellow Alert is now up for Wednesday evening. Snowfall amounts will be minor, with only an inch or two total, but that snow will start to come down for the Wednesday evening drive, and may briefly mix with some sleet or light freezing rain before tapering. Because of this, roads may be a little slick, and you should take it a little slower than normal.

Any wintry mix changes over to rain showers by Thursday morning, with no issues expected for the morning drive. Thursday will turn windy and colder, with some gusts near 40 mph at times later in the afternoon. Some lake snow will begin to develop Thursday night and into Friday, but this will confined to Wayne County and points east. Still, some accumulation is likely in parts of Wayne County.

Then, our attention turns to another, possibly higher impact storm for the weekend. The details are still coming together at this point, but we may see a substantial snowfall if it remains all snow, and could get slick and sloppy if the track takes it further north, with more sleet and freezing rain a possibility. A Yellow Alert will likely be issued in the next day or two as the First Alert Weather Team irons out the finer details. After that, our weather will turn much colder again for next week, with some lake effect snow possible.