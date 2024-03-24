First Alert Weather: Clear, calm and chilly start to the work week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – High pressure overhead, a light wind and our fresh snowpack on the ground will lead to another chilly night with many spots away from Lake Ontario dropping into the teens Sunday. That being said, we’ll rebound quickly on Monday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s across the board thanks to another mostly sunny sky and a wind turning out of the southeast. Tuesday will likely be the mildest day of the week, pushing 60 degrees, but it’ll feature more clouds, a bit of a breeze, and a few showers later in the day. Wednesday will also be on the milder side, but we’ll see a few occasional showers and a mostly cloudy sky. The rest of the work week will be more seasonable, with temperatures in the 40s and quiet with at least some sun and mainly dry weather.

If you’re trying to plan your Easter Sunday festivities or outfits, you’ll likely want a jacket of some sort, with a typical late March chill in the 40s. At this point, we expect mainly dry weather, but we may see some changes to this forecast, with a weak disturbance nearby. Stay tuned!