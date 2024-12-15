First Alert Weather: Rain/snow mix on the way Sunday, and an unsettled week ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We had some bitterly cold but dry weather Saturday thanks to an immense high-pressure system centered over Western New York, but Sunday that high pressure is slipping off towards New England. Taking its place will be cloudy but less chilly conditions, followed by rain and snow Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Most of the snow will be restricted to Livingston, Ontario, and Yates Counties, although other areas will see a spot snow shower or two. Everywhere else will be getting rain showers, and then Sunday night it will only be rain showers for the entire area. That means even if you do see some accumulating snow, it won’t be much and it’ll most likely get washed away by the rain. The ground temperature will be warm enough to prevent any freezing rain, so while the roads may be wet during the evening commute, they won’t be icy.

Looking ahead to the workweek, the weather’s got a pretty busy schedule, to say the least. We’re going to see some repetitive unsettled weather patterns, starting with widespread rain showers Monday evening leading to chances of a spot shower or two Tuesday morning and afternoon. Wednesday brings a line of rain/snow mix, where we could see some accumulation if the rain sticks enough to our south. Northwest winds come in afterward, bringing possible lake-effect snow into the region Thursday morning. Friday starts with a mix of clouds and sun, and then Friday night a large low-pressure system brings in widespread snow showers followed by more northwest winds and lake-effect snow on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s too early to give the exact timing, location, and amounts of snow for next weekend, so make sure to stay tuned to News10 NBC to see how the forecast develops and how it may impact Christmas travel plans. In terms of temperature, expect the start of the workweek to be milder than normal, followed by a drop in temperature back down to freezing levels later in the week.