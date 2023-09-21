First-ever Oktoberfest at Rochester Public Market takes place Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The first-ever Oktoberfest at the Rochester Public Market takes place on Friday evening.

The free event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. featuring traditional German food, German-inspired beer and wine, and food trucks. It will also feature family-friendly games and live music.

Oktoberfest is co-hosted by Rohrbach Brewing Company. Attendees can sample Rohrbach’s German Helles Lager, Rohrbach Dunkel, and Spaten German lagers. There will also be a variety of wines including German Rieslings.

The Krazy Firemen, an eight-piece big band, will play traditional German music. The German Federation is also providing performances for all ages. Attendees can sign up for a national stein holding competition. The live entertainment begins at 6 p.m.