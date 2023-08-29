First Forecast: No need for the air conditioning for the next few days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Another shot of cooler air is heading for Western New York as a cold front will pass over the area on Wednesday. This front has very little moisture to work with, so any showers will be very limited during the next 24 hours. A high-pressure system will then build in across the great lakes bringing some beautiful weather for Thursday and Friday. The dry weather looks to continue for the Labor Day weekend. However, the heat will increase through the weekend with the hottest weather likely arriving on Labor Day.

Tuesday night look for a nice evening with just patchy clouds, then the clouds will increase overnight with a spotty shower possible later Tuesday night. The temperature will fall to near 60 degrees. Wednesday we could sneak in a few breaks of sunshine, but the clouds will dominate most of the day. There is the chance of another spotty shower at any portion of the day. It will be breezy and cool for late August with the high temperature near 70 degrees. The bright sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday with some beautiful weather for the end of August. Both days will be in the middle to upper 70s.

The holiday weekend will feature lots of sunshine for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It will turn gradually warmer with the mercury rising through the 80s each day and then reaching near 90 degrees for Labor Day.

