First ‘How We ROC’ photo exhibit features aspiring creators’ best views of Rochester events

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Giving budding photographers the chance to show Rochester in all its glory — that was the goal of the first “How we ROC” program exhibit.

Throughout the year, photographers in the program were given “all access passes” to events around the city, from the Rochester International Jazz Festival to Party in the Park. Their very best photos were displayed in the Link Gallery at City Hall on Friday.

The program’s curator said it’s a real opportunity for aspiring creators.

“How We ROC is not just about putting your art up in a gallery and having it be stagnant. It’s not just about going to the event, it’s a networking opportunity. It’s not just putting your foot in the door, it’s putting people in the right places. Putting people’s names in rooms where they need to be so they can make those connections,” said curator Reyjeanne Antoine.

The participating photographers this time around include Allison McDonald (“AAM Photo”) News10NBC’s own Rajae Barnes-Wright (“Onis Visuals”).

If you’d like to take part, send questions to City Communications Aide Ray Antoine at ReyJeanne.Antoine@CityofRochester.gov. Submit your application by Aug. 25.