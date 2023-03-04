First Lady set to hold International Women’s Day event

WASHINGTON, D.C. – First Lady Jill Biden is set to host an international women of courage award ceremony at the White House next week.

First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will host the 17th annual international women of courage award ceremony. The award ceremony is expected to take place on March 8 – which is International Women’s Day.

It will take place at the White House for the first time in the award’s history. Since 2007, the Department of State has recognized more than 180 women from over 80 countries.