First legal cannabis shop in Rochester will open Wednesday on East Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The first legal cannabis shop in Rochester is expected to open its doors on Wednesday.

Herbal IQ will open on East Avenue across from Wegmans. It will open more than two years after New York State legalized the retail sale of cannabis.

The shop will carry products from growers and processors in Central New York and the Finger Lakes Region. The opening is happening despite a pending lawsuit against the state filed by four veterans putting a pause on new cannabis shops opening.

Herbal IQ is running as a temporary pop-up location which is still allowed. The shop’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.