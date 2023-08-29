First legal cannabis showcases launch in Finger Lakes

It’s a first for the Finger Lakes region. Cannabis growers got a chance to sell their products in a pop-up setting on Tuesday, inside the Honest Pharm Co. warehouse in Newark, Wayne County.

A second showcase is opening Wednesday in the Rochester region, across from the East Avenue Wegmans in the city.

It’s a way for cannabis growers to start legally selling product, while they wait to open dispensaries.

“We had a couple little hurdles we had to get over, we got through it — and you know, now here we are on the opening day,” said Jeremy Jimenez, CEO of Honest Pharm. “So we’re close approaching the expiration date on some of our products, some of the other cultivators as well.”

The license for the showcase is granted until Dec. 30.

Several cultivators are taking part, including Herbal IQ, which is hosting a showcase in Rochester Wednesday, at 1749 East Ave.

“The cannabis industry changes every day, every night, based on lawsuits and regulations,” said Sidney Barrett, regional manager for Herbal IQ. “We’re all learning it’s very, very, new; it’s not going to be quick and it’s not going to be easy — there are going to be hiccups, and we’re just going to be here to work through them however we can and bring some growers and processors together.”

Some customers like Ed Furano have been supporting these business owners since day one.

“It’s good to see local people be able to make money off of the business, and supply the customers with great product. I mean, that’s why I come here,” said Furano.

“Now we do have lab-tested, regulated product coming out into our communities, so you can safely consume, you can safely try these products now,” said Barrett.

The showcase in Newark runs Tuesdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The East Avenue location will run from Wednesday to Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.