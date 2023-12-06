First look at results of anti-gun trafficking law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday afternoon, News10NBC had a first look at the results of an anti-gun trafficking law in the U.S.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act became law in June 2022. In the year and a half since, analysis shows more than 1,300 illegal guns have been seized — including more than 120 in New York State.

At least 190 of the guns were AR-15s or AR style weapons, along with more than 150 ghost guns. And more than 200 suspects have been charged.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was behind the anti-gun trafficking centerpiece of the bill.

“When Congress works together, we can really make a difference in our communities,” says Gillibrand. “While there is much more we need to do to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous criminals, I’m proud of the progress we’ve made.”

The bill also provided funding to hire more than 14,000 mental health professionals in schools across the country — including nearly 400 here in New York State.