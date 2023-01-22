First responders and community heroes of December Blizzard recognized by Governor

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul and Western New York officials gathered in Buffalo on Saturday to thank and recognize the first responders and community heroes who saved lives during the December Blizzard.

The heroes were awarded medals of public service. Among the awardees were barbershop owner Craig Elston, who sheltered people in his shop overnight, and Jay Withey, who broke into a school to shelter strangers who were stuck in their cars.