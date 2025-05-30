Police: Man commits suicide by stepping onto train tracks on Main Street in Fairport

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — The Fairport Police Chief Mathew Barnes says a man jumped in front of a train on Main Street in Fairport Friday afternoon.

Barnes says Fairport Police got to the scene and started investigating around 3 p.m. Friday. He also said this wasn’t the first time this has happened on these tracks.

“This isn’t the first time at this location. You know, any time you come to something like this it’s sad,” said Barnes. “It’s a human being you’re dealing with, that human being for whatever reason decided to take these actions…. one life affects however many. It’s terrible.”

Barnes says the last time this happened was about a year and a half ago.

Drivers should stay clear of the area for the next hour or so, Barnes says. This story will be updated as News10NBC learns more.