First responders called after Brighton students stung by bees

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A routine fire drill at Brighton High School led to an emergency response call.

The school says several students and staff members were stung by ground bees on Monday morning during the drill. The Brighton Fire Department and Brighton Volunteer Ambulance arrived to help students who had severe reactions.

Everyone else stung was asked to report to the health office. The school says a pest professional has been called.