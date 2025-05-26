First responders detail rescue of four teens who fell into creek at Clark Gully

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. – Emergency rope teams rescued four hikers who lost their footing and ended up falling 30-35 feet to the bottom of the ravine in Clark Gully on May 26.

This rescue prompted a challenge for first responders, as they described the difficult conditions they faced.

Sergei Mays, a member of the Middlesex Hose County Rope Team, said the terrain was unusually wet.

“We were working through large puddles of mud, soft terrain, areas that are usually dry and easy for footing were wet. We had guys tugging on rope, and at a 45-degree angle working with a severely wet condition which made it a little more complicated for us,” Mays said.

Martin McMillan, another responder, highlighted the steep terrain.

“So if we were working on a street or something that’s flat, you know it’s really easy to work. But we were working on very steep terrain. Not only on the gully itself, but where we had to work on to rig our stuff and then do some pulley systems. It just creates a lot of issues,” McMillan said.

Responders used a pulley system to lift all four teenagers from the creek. Two of them were transported by ambulance to a landing zone, where a helicopter flew them to Strong Memorial Hospital.

McMillan warned that shale rock along trail edges can be especially dangerous during this time of year. Wet shale is more likely to split, increasing the risk of slipping for hikers.

Clark Gully is near the southeast tip of Canandaigua Lake, in Middlesex, Yates County.

Naples Assistant Fire Chief John Hebding said that no emergency workers were hurt, and the rope rescue teams were from Yates and Ontario counties.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI