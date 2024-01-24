First responders injured at Kodak Center crash are back at work

Two first responders, injured during an explosion and crash at the Kodak Center, are back to work.

AMR paramedic Davin Eshelman posted a photo on Facebook Monday night. Posing with fellow paramedic Julie Purick, the caption says, “We back in business.”

Eshelman and Purick responded to the New Year’s Day crash at the Kodak Center and were hospitalized after suffering respiratory injuries.

Police say Michael Avery loaded his rented car with gas cans and intentionally drove toward pedestrians before crashing into a car, killing himself and three others.

Purick was on a ventilator for several days.