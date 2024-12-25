First responders on Christmas: RFD firefighters speak about their service

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Christmas Day is here. While many people have the day off, first responders, hospital staff, and many other essential workers are still ready to serve the community even on holidays.

News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins spoke with Rochester firefighters live from the fire station on Gardiner Avenue. During her live report, firefighters got a call and sprang into action. Their truck got sent out after someone tried to break into a house, causing a water leak

Kevin Reinchlmayr, an RFD firefighter of 12 years, explained what his holiday season has been like.

“You don’t work Christmas every year due to our shift schedule, so you just kind of come and go and deal with it when it comes. And family understands. You kind of do stuff when you can do stuff,” he said.

Reinchlmayr said he’s looking forward to spending Christmas night with his family.

“I have overtime today, so I’ll hang out with the guys that are working today, see what they have planned, and then come 6 o’clock. I’ll go home and spend Christmas with my family,” he said.

Police officers, deputies, paramedics, and nurses are also among the essential workers during holidays.

Highland Hospital’s chief operation officer, Maura Snyder, said the hospital is giving holiday meals, cookies, and hot chocolate to say thank you to staff members. It’s not just nurses and doctors on the job on Christmas, but also clerical workers, custodial workers, cooks, and technicians. She said it takes a full team to take care of patients.

“A community hospital like ours is 24/7. We don’t really change day-to-day, so we’re still running full staff to meet the needs of our community and anything that’s walking through our door,” Snyder said.

Snyder said there are about 2,000 employees at the hospital every day.