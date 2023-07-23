First responders and Challenger players enjoy America’s favorite pastime

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday was Heroes’ Day at Challenger Miracle Field in Webster. First responders played baseball alongside the Challenger players.

The Challenger Baseball Program is for people with physical and intellectual disabilities. The players and first responders got to know each other today at a carnival with games and a dunk tank while enjoying America’s favorite pastime.

“A lot of these kids have never had the opportunity to see a police officer in person, so getting to be able to talk to them, and tell them a little bit about what we do, and getting them comfortable with us is a great experience,” said New York State Police Trooper Jason Klewicki.

The Challenger program also offers other sports including bowling, soccer, flag football and basketball.