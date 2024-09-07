First responders save person from massive house fire in Phelps

By News10NBC

First responders save person from massive house fire in Phelps

PHELPS, N.Y. — First responders are credited with saving a person’s life after a massive house fire broke out in Ontario County.

The Oaks Corners Fire Department says it was called to a home on Route 14 in the Town of Phelps at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters called a second alarm for departments to help fight the flames.

A first responder from Brockport happened to be in the area and jumped into action, alerting a person inside who had no idea that a fire broke out.

No injuries were reported. Those living inside are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of fire is under investigation.