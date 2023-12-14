First responders say ‘goodnight’ to patients by flashing lights outside Golisano Children’s Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday night was the return of Good Night Lights, where first responders park their vehicles around Golisano Children’s Hospital and flash their emergency lights to say “goodnight” to patients and their families.
First responders including Rochester Police parked at Golisano Children’s Hospital, Saunders Research Building, and Crittenden Boulevard. The next Good Night Lights will be Wednesday, Dec. 20.