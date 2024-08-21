First year and transfer students move into Nazareth

By News10NBC

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Wednesday was move-in day for students at Nazareth University. First year and transfer students moved into their dorms, prepping for the semester ahead of them.

Students will get to enjoy a welcome picnic and events on Wednesday night including a carnival-style Flyer Fest and a special convocation.

On Thursday, the new students will head out into the community for Nazareth’s action day of service. Classes for Nazareth students begin on Monday.