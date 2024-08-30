Fish market owner processing damage to business — and loss of friend — from chain reaction crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The owner and an employee of Hooked Fish Market were cooking a meal on Thursday, but it’s one they wish they didn’t need to prepare. They were preparing food for the funeral of Lafayama Chapman, who was killed when a chain reaction crash sent a Kia smashing through the front of the market where Chapman was standing in the doorway on Aug. 16.

The crash badly damaged the building, and the fish market is now closed. But those who loved Chapman are planning his funeral that will be held on Saturday.

Chino Valle, an employee at Hooked Fish Market, is preparing a gift for a grieving family — the meal that will be served following the funeral of Lafayama Chapman.

He’s painfully aware the funeral could have been his own. The scar he bears is a reminder of what could have been.

Chino was sitting in front of the restaurant when a white Honda turned left from Driving Park Avenue onto Dewey Avenue, clipping a Kia — narrowly missing Chino, who sprinted across the street. But Lafayama Chapman, known as Lawfee to his friends, was not as fortunate.

He was standing in the doorway of Hooked Fish Market when the car barreled through the front of the building.

Owner Kenneth Rivers had just returned from running an errand.

“I walked into the shop from off the street. So walking into that and I seen Lawfee laying down there; my concern was for him,” shared Rivers.

After all, Lawfee was more than a customer. He was a friend and kindred spirit.

“We always would have conversations about him coming home from being incarcerated, me as well, and our next step forward being in the community,” said Rivers.

Rivers, a man who has gone from behind bars to business owner, gives back to community by giving away food at the end of the day.

“It was something that we wanted to give back to the community. And we felt it was a need to give it away before throwing it away,” he said.

That’s why Lawfee was there around 11 p.m., just after closing.

“One of my employees said that he had ran out of the giveaways and he had gave Lawfee a piece of cake,” shares Kenneth.

As Lawfee left, the unthinkable became reality. He had been standing in the doorway and pulled himself from beneath the wreckage. Employees and bystanders were stunned.

“It was very emotional,” says Rivers. “I shut down maybe for about three or four days. For a couple of days I didn’t know what to do how to process everything. I just needed time.”

Rivers kept thinking about how his act of kindness ended so tragically. He then knew what to do. He needed to help. He started a GoFundMe for Lawfee’s three children.

“All proceeds will go to the family and to the proceeds for his funeral,” says Kenneth.

While his building is broken, his spirit is not.

He pointed to a colorful fish that hangs in the window — a gift from school children that surprisingly was untouched that night.

“And after all that happened it survived,” he says. “Yeah, and that let me know that Hooked Fish Market will survive as well.”

If you’d like to contribute to the GoFundMe for Lafayama Chapman’s family, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.