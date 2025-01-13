Fisher becomes latest school to partner with the Golisano Institute

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — St. John Fisher University is the latest in a list of schools partnering with the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship in Brighton.

Students who graduate from Golisano Institute’s two-year program will have the option to transfer their credits and pursue any bachelor’s degree at Fisher. Fisher says it will accept up to 61 credits from the Golisano Institute, which is about two years’ worth of college courses.

The Golisano Institute has also partnered with Syracuse University, Roberts Wesleyan University, Alfred State College, Daemen University, and Niagara University. The president of the Golisano Institute told News10NBC that the program costs $8,900 per year and contributions from Paychex founder Tom Golisano helps to keep the cost low.