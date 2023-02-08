Fisher pharmacy grads achieve best pass rates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There’s some exciting news for pharmacy students at Saint John Fisher University. For the first time, graduates at the Wegmans School of Pharmacy have achieved the highest pass ratings in New York State on the North American Pharmacist Licensing Exam.

Fisher graduates achieved a passing rate of 88%, well above both the state and national averages of 74% and 80%.

University officials say the exam rates show “The hard work and commitment of faculty and staff to prepare them for the profession.”