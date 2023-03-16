Fisher pharmacy students hold blood pressure screening clinic at Rochester church

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Wegmans School of Nursing and Pharmacy at St. John Fisher University is partnering with Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Rochester to offer a free blood pressure screening clinic on Thursday.

Mount Olivet leaders say the church sits in a zip code with some of the greatest health disparities in Monroe County. The aim of this clinic is to offer preventative screening, as well as provide information on proper eating and exercise.

“We need to continue to partner with faith-based institutions to provide care to people who don’t have the same access as other people,” said Pam Mapstone of the Wegmans School of Nursing.

The clinic is open until 2 p.m. on Thursday and it’s free and open to the public with no registration required.