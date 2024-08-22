Fisher-Price Bills little people set goes on sale Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Fisher-Price Buffalo Bills little people set is back another year. The collector’s set is coming to the Wegmans stores in the Rochester area and beyond starting on Friday.

This year’s set includes Josh Allen, offensive lineman Dion Dawkins, defensive back Matt Milano, and a Bills super fan. As always, $10 for every set sold will go to a foundation that supports Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. The set costs $24.99.

In addition, Fisher-Price will host a junior tailgate outside Highmark Stadium for Kids Day on Saturday before the Bills take on the Carolina Panthers in a preseason game.