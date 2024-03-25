Fisher-Price issues recall on ‘Little People Mickey and Friends Figures’

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Fisher-Price has issued a recall for its “Little People Mickey and Friends Figures” due to a choking hazard.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission says the heads of the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures can come off posing a choking hazard to small children. Consumers can contact Fisher-Price for a $10 refund.

The other four figures in the pack are not included in the recall.