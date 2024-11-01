Fisher professor weighs in on how voter turnout and women will impact election outcome

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump are making their final stops on the campaign trail as early voting is underway in New York State and other states.

The latest NBC News polls have the candidates in a near tie. Dr. Sebastian Lazardeux, an associate professor of political science at St. John Fisher University, says women will have a big outcome in the presidential election.

“I even looked at some data from the swing states that was gathered from a recent Quinnipiac poll, where even in a particular swing state like North Carolina, the gap is 36% to 61%. So 61% of female voters or likely female voters said they would vote for Vice President Harris. So that’s a large, large gap,” Lazardeux said.

States across the country are seeing near-record turnout as people are taking advantage of early voting. Lazardeux spoke about how the current state of politics could be fueling more voters to cast their ballots.

“We are all, I think, worried about the level of divisiveness in the country and how polarized politics has been. At the same time, polarized politics can be good for turnout. It helps voters have a clear idea of who they’re voting for and what they’re voting for,” Lazardeux said.

Lazardeux says people have become more conscious of the presidential candidates’ extreme policies, fueling voters to go and make their voices heard.

You can see our coverage of the election and learn more about early voting here. The last day of early voting is Sunday, Nov. 3 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Watch News10NBC and NBC News on Election Day and after for the latest on the results.