Fisher students gear up to intern at Super Bowl for NFL’s front office

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Although the Buffalo Bills fell just short of making it to Super Bowl LIX, losing in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, some sports management students from St. John Fisher University will still be at the big game.

Ten sports management students have landed a coveted internship, allowing them to work at the Super Bowl. These students previously helped make the Buffalo Bills feel welcome during their training camp at St. John Fisher University earlier this year. Now, they will extend the same hospitality to visitors in New Orleans for the big game.

Morgan Collazo, a senior at St. John Fisher University, shared her excitement: “Just making sure that the people of New Orleans and the people who are visiting the city feel welcomed. They keep stressing the feeling of bringing your energy and making sure that everyone feels it’s going to be a safe space for them and having fun and making sure that everyone is taken care of.”

On game day, the Fisher students will be inside the Superdome, working for the NFL’s front office. This internship opportunity was a goal for them long before their hometown team made the playoffs

Meredith Hart, another senior at St. John Fisher University said she was nervous for the AFC Championship and was rooting on the Bills.

“I’m very nervous for the game on Sunday. I think it would completely change the whole opportunity of what we’re doing if the Bills end up going. I mean, then it would’ve been like we started with them in the beginning and we’re with them at the end,” Hart said.

The students’ professor, Paul Hemingway, who worked in the Bills’ front office as the director of sales for seven years, also shared his thoughts.

“It doesn’t feel real. I’m very nervous, and I think just because we are going to that game, the fact that they could be there, the fact that I could see friends of mine that work for that organization. Yeah, we never in 1 million years would have dreamt that those two things could come together in February, so I’m trying not to think too much about it, but it would just be amazing. I think all of Western New York would be unbelievably excited, of course.”

This is the fourth time in five seasons that the Bills have fallen to the Chiefs in the playoffs but Bills Mafia still showing appreciation for all their team has accomplished.

