Fit Kids Day promotes fitness and nutrition among kids

Fit Kids Day at Strong National Museum of Play

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The annual Fit Kids Day took place Saturday at the Strong National Museum of Play.

A crowd of kids, along with their families, were in attendance for this fun-filled day of activities. It included fitness, sports and healthy activities.

American Dairy North East teamed up with the museum for the event.

Organizers spoke about the importance of kids getting more physical activity in their routine.

Healthy eating was also highlighted. Kids got to test their cooking skills with a food demonstration and create a charcuterie-type platter, suitable for a party with a 30-minute time limit.