Five children die in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The death toll has risen to five for a house fire in Buffalo on Saturday, according to our Buffalo NBC affiliate. All the people who died are children aged 10 or younger.

Three girls – aged 7, 8, and 10 – died at the scene of the fire on Dartmouth Avenue. A City of Buffalo spokesperson on Monday said that two more children – a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy — died at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

There were a total of 8 people in the home at the time of the fire, including a 63-year-old woman who is in critical condition with second-degree burns to her body and a woman who was unharmed. A seven-month-old baby was hospitalized and released. You can read more on WGRZ here.