Five decades later police still looking for killer of local 11-year-old girl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -Fifty years later authorities are looking for the killer of 11-year-old Wanda L. Walkowicz.

The child left home at 132 1/2 Avenue D to pick up some things for her mother at the store on April 2, 1973, at about 5:15 p.m. She bought the things, and was last seen walking home, but she never made it there.

The next morning her body was found at the Route 104 rest area on the eastside of the Irondequoit Bay Bridge in the town of Webster. An autopsy revealed that Wanda was raped and strangled.

The homicide was called one of the Alphabet Murders or Double Initial Murders by the media because there were two similar unsolved homicides in the Rochester area. Carmen Colon, age 10, who was found dead on November 16, 1971, in the town of Riga and Michele Maenza, age 11, was raped and killed on November 26–28, 1973, and found in the town of Macedon. These cases ar still open homicide investigations.

Although numerous leads have been investigated in the five decades since Wanda was killed, the case remains unsolved.

The New York State Police asks that anyone with any information on the murder of Wanda Walkowicz please call Investigator Eric Fuenfstueck at 585-398-4123 or send an email to Eric.Fuenfstueck@troopers.ny.gov.