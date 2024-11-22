Five local police departments get federal funding for body armor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Five local police departments are getting over $25,000 to help cover the cost of purchasing body armor.

The federal funding comes from the Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program. It will go to the Brighton, Brockport, Gates, Greece, and Irondequoit police departments.

Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters issued a statement saying: “this partnership allows us to outfit every officer with the necessary vests they need to keep themselves safe and allows their families the peace of mind that they are safer while protecting the Irondequoit community.”