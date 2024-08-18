Five people detained after police chase that began at East End

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gunfire rang out on East Avenue and Prince Street overnight, leading to a police chase and five people being detained.

Rochester Police were at Alexander Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday when they heard the gunfire. Then, they saw a car leave the area.

Officers say they tried to pull the car over but the driver sped off. The chase ended when the car stopped around West Broad Street and Savannah Street.

Police are still investigating. No one was injured and the gunfire didn’t hit any homes or buildings.