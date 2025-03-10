Five people fall through ice on Braddock Bay

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER. N.Y. — The Lakeshore Fire Department and Hilton Fire District responded to a call Monday afternoon of a report of five people who fell through the ice on Braddock Bay.

Lakeshore Fire Chief Jay France said when they arrived, the people had already gotten themselves out of the water and they treated the people for cuts and ice exposure. France said nobody was seriously injured and they all faced only minor injuries.

The Coast Guard and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office drone unit was also called to the scene, according to France.

France said with the weather getting warmer these next few days, it might be a good time to put the ice fishing gear away for a little while and stay off the water as the ice becomes thinner.