ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A house was hit by gunfire last Saturday night on Orange Street. It happened just after 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found damage to the house. Police say there were five people inside at the time of the gunfire. The youngest inside was a 14-year-old girl.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this shooting you are also asked to call 911.