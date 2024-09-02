Five people recovering after crash around North Goodman Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Five people are recovering from minor injuries after a three-car crash at a city intersection overnight.

Rochester Police say a driver ran a red light on North Goodman Avenue, crashed into a car that had a green light on Clifford Avenue, and collided with a third car. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Five people were taken to Strong Hospital for minor pain and they’re all expected to recover. Police say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor and the intersection has reopened.