Five prison guards accused in deadly inmate beating ask for more time to consider plea deals

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Five prison guards accused in the deadly beating of an inmate from Greece appeared in court on Tuesday. They were expected to decide on plea deals, but did not.

The guards had previously requested more time to consider their plea offers. Their attorneys stated they still needed more time due to new information received in discovery. The judge granted their request.

Ten guards face charges in the death of Robert Brooks, who died in December after being beaten by guards. They are scheduled to return to court in May.

