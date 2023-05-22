Five teens arrested overnight in connection with shots fired

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police said that they responded to Mayflower Street, near Dorothy Avenue after 3:15 Sunday morning.

They found evidence that shots were fired, but no evidence anyone was hit. Officers surrounded a house on the street after learning a shooting suspect might be inside. Eventually, five teens stepped out of the house, and were arrested peacefully.

They range in age from 16 to 18. Officers also found more weapons inside that house. Police are still determining charges against the teens.