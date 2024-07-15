Five teens taken into custody after suspected stolen car crashes

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police took five teenagers into custody after a suspected stolen car crashed on Lyell Avenue and North Plymouth Avenue on Monday morning.

News10NBC’s photojournalist was at the scene of the crash around 3 a.m. The car crashed after leaving the road and hitting a tree during a chase.

Police began investigating after getting calls for a robbery at a home and a car being stolen on Grand Avenue around 2 a.m. About half an hour later, officers spotted the suspected stolen car and chased it when it didn’t pull over.

RPD says that, after the crash, five teenage boys ran in different directions but all were quickly caught. Two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and two 16-year-olds were taken into custody. Three of them were taken to Strong Hospital for the complaint of pain.

Charges haven’t yet been determined. Investigators are still working to determine if any of the teens were involved in the robbery on Grand Avenue. The road has reopened after the crash.