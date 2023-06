ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has new information on a multi-car crash in the city.

Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Dewey Avenue on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of Dorothy Street, and four of the involved vehicles were towed from the scene.

The people in the cars range in age from 22 to 49. They’re all Monroe County residents and are expected to be okay.

No word yet what caused the crash.