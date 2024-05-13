Flags at half-staff in NY to honor fallen roadworker

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ALBANY, N.Y. – In a solemn tribute to Vincent Giammarva, a dedicated roadworker for 19 years from LeRoy, flags on state buildings across New York were flown at half-staff on Sunday. He lost his life on May 9 while working on the I-90.

Giammarva, 62, was working on the thruway on I-90 near exit 47 Thursday afternoon when he was hit by a truck police said. He died on the scene and his coworker Mark Vara, 58, is in the hospital.

He leaves a wife and two children behind.