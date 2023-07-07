Flags raised in Rochester for July’s Pride Month

Rochester is unique in celebrating Pride Month in July, rather than just June. We’re about a week away from Rochester’s Pride Parade, and elected officials are marking the official start to Pride Month.

Pride flags were raised Friday outside the Monroe County office building, and Rochester’s Progress flag was raised outside City Hall. Community leaders say this is all to show support for the LGBT+ community.

Mayor Malik Evans says it’s important to express support, in a time where many people in the LGBTQ+ community say it’s needed.

“We have to drive out hate, and we know the only way to drive out darkness is light. And all of us that are here today, we are light and that’s what we need to remember,” Evans said.

Community leaders said they had planned to march Friday alongside Pride supporters from City Hall to the county office building, but heavy rain forced them to cancel.