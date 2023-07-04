Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Shortsville airman

ALBANY, N.Y. – The community will gather Wednesday to remember U.S. Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, who was killed during an Air Force training exercise on June 14.

He was a native of Shortsville, Ontario County.

MORE: Manchester-Shortsville community says goodbye to local airman killed in training mission

MORE: Tribute to a hero: Rochester-area airman to be laid to rest

MORE: Local airman dies during training exercise in Arizona

Family and friends are invited to the auditorium at Red Jacket High School, 1596 State Route 21, rom 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5. A service will be held immediately following. He will be buried in Sampson Veterans Cemetery in Romulus.

Gov. Kathy Hochul directed flags be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings in Wade’s honor.

Wade joined the Air Force in 2008 upon his graduation from Red Jacket.